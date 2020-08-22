Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 33.7% in July

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 551,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,703. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

