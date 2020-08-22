Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,236. Digirad has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,150.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Noble purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at $115,498.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560 in the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

