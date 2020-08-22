Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,889. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Ally news, CFO Thomas J. Heckman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 918,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

