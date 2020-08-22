Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.05457844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

