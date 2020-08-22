Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 16,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 806,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $923.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

