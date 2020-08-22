Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 16,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
DHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 806,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $923.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.