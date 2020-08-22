Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dover by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Dover by 634.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 644,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

