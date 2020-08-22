DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.33. 16,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

