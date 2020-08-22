Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.
Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
