Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

