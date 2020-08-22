Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. 20,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

EDAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

