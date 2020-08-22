eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eGain by 349.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. 95,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.40 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

