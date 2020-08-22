Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after buying an additional 1,533,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,335. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.