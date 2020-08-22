Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670,910. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.45, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

