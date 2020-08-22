Employers Holdings Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,056,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,350. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

