Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.72. 4,566,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

