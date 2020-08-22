Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,591.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,506.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,380.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

