Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 9,891,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,159,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

