Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,785,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190,609. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

