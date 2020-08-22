Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entegris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 579,623 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 619,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.