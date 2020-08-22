Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.