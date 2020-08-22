Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

V traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.13. 9,948,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

