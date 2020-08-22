Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,979 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,827,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 152,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 118,757 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 96,665 shares during the period.

VONG traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 138,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,495. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.08.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.