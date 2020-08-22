Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $311,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.49. 662,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $626.31 and its 200 day moving average is $542.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,479,268.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.