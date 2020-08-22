Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,207.4% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 64,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 32,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 101.6% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

