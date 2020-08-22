Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 231,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $233.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

