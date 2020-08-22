Ergo (ERG) Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $244,667.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 22,584,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,281,178 tokens. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

