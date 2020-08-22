Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.01. 3,227,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,975. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

