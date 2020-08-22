Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Getting Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.23.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

