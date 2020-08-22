Everus Market Capitalization Achieves $23.11 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039877 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.00 or 0.05503420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,311 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

