Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director Sells $23,696.10 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,398 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $23,696.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XGN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 692,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

