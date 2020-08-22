Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 334,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,080. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

