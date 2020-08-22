FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0003

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. FansTime has a market cap of $906,655.09 and $290,296.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00138026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.01677506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00188817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00159873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.