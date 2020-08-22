FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FedEx by 45.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 470,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,069,000 after acquiring an additional 147,622 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 142.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $427,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.49. 2,032,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $212.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

