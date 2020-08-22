Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives $161.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,103. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

