First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $444,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $387,424,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after buying an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

