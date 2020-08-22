First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,413,810 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,413,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,849,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of salesforce.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

