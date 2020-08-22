First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 110,445 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,157,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,445 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Schlumberger worth $628,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 130,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 295,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $849,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 8,910,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,753,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.