First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.27. 7,064,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

