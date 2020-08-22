First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,822 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,693. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

