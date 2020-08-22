First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,257,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. 5,624,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.