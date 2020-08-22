First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.83 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

