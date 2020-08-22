First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,175,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

