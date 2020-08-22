First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.98 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 5.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

