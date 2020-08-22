First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,925 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,593,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 710,020 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

