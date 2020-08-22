First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. 4,419,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

