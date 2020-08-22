First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.