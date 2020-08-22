First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.54.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 3,538,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,145 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

