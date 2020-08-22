First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,681. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.