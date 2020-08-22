First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,681. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.
