Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.7 days.

OTCMKTS FSPKF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

