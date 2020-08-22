Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.7 days.
OTCMKTS FSPKF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
