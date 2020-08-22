FLETA Trading Down 9.2% This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One FLETA token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,043,134,731 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.