Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,441,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1,047.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,046,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,453 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 11,831.6% during the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,914 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,120,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,966,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSCT remained flat at $$28.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

